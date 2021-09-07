Forex – Dollar rises as US bond yields rise ahead of European Central Bank meeting

(.)

Written by Karen Brittle

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar rose for a second day in a row on Tuesday, moving away from its lowest level in nearly a month last week, as improved Treasury yields prompted investors to cut positions against the euro ahead of the European Central Bank meeting. week.

* The dollar fell to its lowest levels since the beginning of August on Friday, after an unexpectedly weak payroll report in the US prompted analysts to raise their bets that the Federal Reserve would not undo the US stimulus plan. the coming months.

* However, the value of the dollar rose against its competitors in the past two sessions. Against a basket of six prominent currencies, the dollar rose 0.21% to 92.39, after hitting its lowest level since August 4 on Friday.

“It appears that after the heavy selling, the dollar may have established at least a short-term base,” said Sean Osborne, head of currency strategy at Scotiabank in Toronto.

* “We believe that the Fed is still likely to go in the direction of reducing stimulus by the end of the year and that the performance of the US economy will be relatively strong, so we believe that a slight drop and a weak dollar may be an opportunity to buy.”

* The dollar also benefited from higher Treasury yields before the US government sold $120 billion in new issuance this week, including $58 billion in three-year bonds, $38 billion in 10-year notes and $24 billion to 30-year bonds. .

* The 10-year benchmark yields, which were around 1,299% before the data was released on Friday, was trading at 1,378%, the highest since August 12.

* The euro was trading at $1.1856, down from Friday’s one-month high of $1.1909. The British pound was falling after the British government announced a plan to raise taxes.

