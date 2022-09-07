Forex and the dollar dominate the yen, the euro and the pound from Reuters

© Reuters. The $1 bill is shown in this illustration. July 17, 2022..Photo: Dadu Rovich/Reuters



(Reuters) – The dollar continues to dominate its major peers, holding at a 24-year high against the yen and hitting multi-year highs for the euro and British pound, as Europe’s economic woes contrast with the strength of the US economy.

The dollar rose to 144.99 yen, up 1.5%, a level not seen since 1998.

Meanwhile, the pound lost 0.7%, above $1.1413, and below it would be at its lowest level since 1985, according to Refinitiv data.

The euro is trading at less than 99 cents after dropping to $0.9864 overnight, its lowest level since late 2002.

The European Central Bank may raise interest rates by 75 basis points tomorrow, but even this expectation does little to support the currency in the face of the troubled European economy and Russia’s decision to keep the main Nord Stream 1 pipeline closed indefinitely.

However, an overnight report showed that the US service sector grew unexpectedly in the last month, giving breath to those arguing the economy is not in a recession and giving the Fed leeway for another increase. Rates three-quarters of a percentage point on September 21.

(Italian version Valentina Consiglio, edited by Gianluca Cimraro)