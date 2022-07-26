Forest fires spread: the German army sent helicopters to Saxon Switzerland – panorama – society

Bundeswehr helicopters will also be used to fight forest fires in Saxon Switzerland National Park. “The first three machines have been in use since Tuesday afternoon,” a spokesman for the county office of Saxon Switzerland and East Orr Mountains said on Tuesday when asked. Others should follow later in the day. Helicopters should mainly assist in the firefighting operation.

The fire spread from the Bohemia Switzerland National Park in the Czech Republic to the Saxon Switzerland National Park on Monday. Since then, a state police helicopter has been conducting reconnaissance flights in the fire zone. In addition, a Federal Police helicopter with a water tank is used to put out the fire.

The situation deteriorates with wildfires in the Saxon Switzerland National Park. Tourists were urged to avoid the Hintere Sächsische Schweiz area, as there was a danger to life and limbs. A disaster alarm has been sounded for Bad Schandau. A spokesman for the district office confirmed that “there is currently no planned evacuation, and the apartment buildings are not currently in danger.”

According to a county office spokesperson, the number of deployment sites around Großer Winterberg in the national park has been increased from three to five. So the fire spread over an area of ​​more than 250 hectares. Three sites under control. The other two continued to spread uncontrollably, the spokesman said. More than 400 firefighters were on duty early in the evening.

The district office announced Tuesday evening that the terrain is making the extinguishing process more difficult. In addition to the difficult access to the site, the complex procurement of fire water, brought in from the Elbe and Kernitz, among others, is a problem, a spokesperson said.

Forest fires in bohemian Switzerland reach their peak

“The current bushfire season in Saxony is devastating,” said Saxony’s Environment Minister Wolfram Günther on Tuesday. “This forest fire is a tragedy for the region and for all the people who live off tourism.” The politician from the Green Party called on residents and tourists to avoid the fire area and abide by the entry ban. “We’re seeing the consequences of the climate crisis here with drought, heat and dehydration of forests.”

Meanwhile, in the Czech Republic, the situation worsened dramatically with forest fires in the Bohemian Switzerland National Park near the border with Saxony. A spokesman said more than 400 firefighters put out the flames on Tuesday. They were supported by helicopters belonging to the police and the army. The forest fire spread to an area of ​​about 30 hectares.

Forest fires in Bohemian Czech National Park Switzerland in Hrensko near the border with Saxony Photo: Robert Michael / D

In the town of Muzna, eight buildings caught fire and were completely burned. A spokesman for the Czech fire brigade said that all residents of the municipality of Hrensko, which is the gateway to the national park, had to leave their homes on Tuesday morning. In addition, emergency services evacuated a children’s holiday camp in Srpska Kamenice with about 100 participants from Germany.

According to experts, it is difficult to prove a direct link between climate change and individual wildfires. One thing is for sure: due to climate change, there will be more hot days. Heat alone does not cause wildfires. But high temperatures, drought, low humidity and winds can increase the risk of wildfires.

In southern Europe, northern Eurasia, the United States, and Australia, the potential for fires and burning areas has increased due to climate change. In recent years, the number of days when the warning level of forest fires is high has increased significantly in Germany. (dpa)