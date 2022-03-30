Foreign Minister Lavrov described the round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine as positive

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the eve of the Third Ministerial Conference of Afghanistan’s Neighboring Countries, scheduled for Thursday in the Chinese city of Tunxi.

in exchange, The Russian Foreign Minister spoke about the progress of the military operation in Ukraine and the development of dialogue with Kyiv. On Wednesday, Lavrov will also hold a series of bilateral talks with foreign ministers of other countries.

The foreign ministers stressed that the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies on Russia are counterproductive, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. In addition, Lavrov drew attention to the biological military activities of the United States in Ukraine.

In his opening speech before the meeting, the Russian minister indicated that the world is going through an important stage in the history of international relations, at the end of which “the global situation should be significantly clarified.”

“We will move forward with you, together with other like-minded countries, towards a multipolar, just and democratic world order,” Lavrov told his Chinese counterpart.

And on bilateral relations between Moscow and Beijing, the senior diplomat stressed that the Russian side has great interest in their “continuous development” cooperation. in a consistent and consistent manner” and announced that they would “see concrete measures to put all agreements into practice”.

“We are happy to be back in China. This is our second meeting this year. [lo que] “It underscores the intensity and trustworthiness of our regular bilateral dialogue,” Lavrov said.

Senior diplomats also touched on issues related to the situation in Afghanistan and Central Asia in general, the nuclear program of Iran and North Korea, as well as other regional and global issues.

The Russian Foreign Ministry indicated that The two foreign ministers highly valued the current state of relations between their countrieswhich “continues to develop dynamically in the midst of an unstable and tense foreign policy situation” and agreed to intensify its bilateral and multilateral cooperation.