Ford Mustang Mach e-GT: power, passion and performance

Ford presents Mustang Mach-E GT With a specially tuned powertrain along with MagneRide suspension, custom tires and brakes, and the new Untamed Plus mode, it’s all electric and delivers up to 487 CVable to travel a distance of up to 490 km, and reach impressive performances and situations, for which the excitement was born and destined.

Premium specs include unique body design, Cyber ​​Orange and Grabber Blue paint options, 20-inch alloy wheels, red brake calipers, and Ford Performance seats. The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT – the most exciting and driver-focused version of Ford’s all-electric SUV – is preparing for its beautiful debut on the road. Powered by more torque than any production Ford car offered to customers in Europe, the Mustang Mach-EGT is able to launch from from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.7 seconds, This makes it the five-seater in Europe with the fastest acceleration ever.

A two-wheel drive, battery-electric powertrain, advanced Adaptive MagneRide 2 suspension and high-performance Brembo braking system deliver sporty car responses and agility. The Mustang MachE GT also features unique powertrain tuning that drives a higher ratio of torque to the rear wheels than other four-wheel-drive Mustang Mach-E models, backed by specially developed tires that deliver extreme torque on the road surface.

New mode Untamed Plus 3

It is designed to help drivers balance powertrain delivery on the track for consistent lap time, while simultaneously adjusting traction and stability control for a more exciting driving experience where regulations and conditions require. Bespoke specification includes Ford Performance sports seats, standard 20-inch alloy wheels, exclusive Grabber Blue and Cyber ​​Orange colors, and a one-of-a-kind design, accentuating the luxury SUV’s elegant and powerful design while retaining the unmistakable signature of the best. The best selling sports car in the world. The super-accelerated Mustang Mach-E GT five-door, five-seater is on display this weekend at the iconic Hill Climb at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​in West Sussex, UK.

Ford Driving pleasure – electrified

The Mustang Mach-E GT delivers the most exciting driving experience of an all-electric production vehicle from Ford. The MagneRide adaptive suspension As standard, it is tuned specifically for European roads and the expectations of the driver. The system electronically controls the magnetic fluid inside the shock absorber to respond in real time to changing road conditions and can seamlessly adjust the vehicle’s character to the selected driving situation. Brake and tire specifications are also unique to the Mustang Mach-E GT.

Ford has teamed up with Pirelli to develop a tire compound 245/45 R20 and a specific tread pattern to complement the model’s power, torque and all-wheel drive performance. The unique tires are mounted on 8-inch wide rims – one inch wider than standard Mustang Mach-E tires – and deliver exceptional traction and lateral stability for sports car handling. The Mustang MachE GT’s 385mm-diameter Brembo ventilated front disc brakes are the largest on the Mustang Mach-E. Two AC motors individually drive the front and rear wheels in the Mustang MachE GT, and combine together to produce 487 HP and an unprecedented 860 Nm of torque – nearly 15% more torque than the Ford GT exclusive high-performance car.

An all-new oil-cooled permanent magnet synchronous rear motor achieves maximum torque in 0.5 seconds, while the front wheel drive system independently delivers additional power, torque and traction to the front wheels for acceleration and driving. Smooth ride. The powertrain is configured to gradually balance torque distribution toward the rear as the driver shifts successively through the Whisper, Active and Untamed driving modes, tweaking the driving characteristics between the pleasant front-wheel drive SUV and the dynamic coupe. wheel drive.

Unique specifications for maximum charm of “Watch Me .”

Advanced standard equipment enhances the Mustang Mach-E GT’s exclusive look and helps customers take full advantage of the improved all-electric drive. In addition to the unique exterior colors Grabber Blue and Cyber ​​Orange, the new model offers body-colored wheel arches, a 3D-effect polycarbonate grille in Dark Matter Gray and adds a uniquely designed front bumper with air intakes and chin spoiler.

Available only for the Mustang Mach-E GT, the 20-inch alloy wheels feature a machined surface with gloss black pockets, while other exterior details include the Shadow Black painted roof, vertical mirrors and Colorado Red brake calipers. Inside the spacious and comfortable cabin, a 15.5-inch HD+ touchscreen supports the next-generation SYNC synchronization and entertainment system, which learns from the driver’s behavior. Designed to support the vehicle during sporty driving, Ford Performance sports seats are lined with a soft-touch material that resembles leather, as is the steering wheel.

Properties comfort It includes a 10-speaker B&O audio system and hands-free tailgate technology for easy access to the 402-liter boot, as well as an optional panoramic glass roof. The Mustang Mach-E GT comes standard with advanced driver assistance technologies for effortless travel, including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Centering, Lane Keep Assist with Blind Spot Assist, Active Park Assist 2.0, and Pre-Collision Assist. With automatic emergency braking.