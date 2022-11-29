For the first time in 40 years: the world’s largest volcano erupts in Hawaii | international

The volcano’s most recent eruption, in 1984, lasted 22 days and produced pyroclastic flows that reached four miles from Hilo, a city currently home to about 44,000 people.

US officials said Monday that Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has erupted in Hawaii for the first time in nearly 40 years.

The US Geological Survey said lava began flowing around midnight Sunday at the summit of Mauna Loa, one of five volcanoes in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.USGS) on Sunday, about 15 minutes after the eruption began.

“At this time, lava flows are contained within the summit area and do not threaten hill communities,” the USGS said on its website, calling on residents of the area to review preparation procedures.

While the eruption on the main island of this remote US state in the Pacific Ocean is still within the basin at the top of the volcano called the caldera, Lava flows can move rapidly downward. USGS warned.

On Monday morning, the USGS Volcano Monitoring Office tweeted: “It looks like lava flowed from the caldera, but at the moment the eruption is still confined to the caldera.”

He added that the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is in contact with emergency management personnel and will conduct an aerial survey of the 4,168-meter-high volcano as soon as possible.

Volcano eruption in Hawaii

Hawaii authorities said no evacuation orders were issued, although the summit area and many roads in the area were closed.

A USGS webcam on Mauna Loa’s summit’s northern rim showed tall, bright volcanic fissures within the crater, contrasting with the darkness of the night.

Hawaiian archipelago It has six active volcanoes.

Mauna Loa, the largest on Earth, has erupted 33 times since 1843, according to the US Geological Survey.