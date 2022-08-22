For Berlusconi, “the left knows very little about economics” and quotes Laffer by raising the flat tax

Monday August 22 2022 – 15:55

For Berlusconi, “the left knows very little about the economy” and quotes Laffer by relaunching the flat tax

Forza Italia leader today in the “pill” program

Rome, August 22. (askanews) – “Only gentlemen on the left, who know little about the economy, say that flat tax costs a lot and helps the rich. As you have seen, the truth is the opposite: it costs nothing and helps the weaker and middle classes. If you want this reform to become Taxes are a reality, and if you want lower taxes and more development, you know what to do: on September 25 you have to go vote at any cost and vote for us for Forza Italia.” This was stated by Silvio Berlusconi, leader of Forza Italia, on “The Pill” today on the programme.



Berlusconi relaunched the flat tax, quoting Laffer: “Today I leave room for a brilliant scientist: the American economist Arthur Laffer, who was a great inspiration for Reagan’s economic policies. Ronald Reagan was, as you know, one of the greatest presidents in US history: in addition to defeating communism The Soviet Union and thus liberating mankind from one of the worst nightmares of the twentieth century, gave an extraordinary boost to the economy of the United States.





“Italy would be the perfect place for a flat tax,” Laffer said. “The single rate and low average taxes are a recipe for development.” That is exactly our proposal, the proposal of Forza Italia. The American economist explained – the former Prime Minister said – that “some discounts and concessions to the less well-off should be thought and obviously a relentless fight against tax evasion as we did in America” ​​should be considered. This is also in our project. After this policy in Reagan’s eight years, tax revenue in America doubled from $517 to $1,032 billion, inflation fell from 11.8% to 4.7%, and per capita income grew 16.,8%.”“It is the recipe that Antonio Martino and I have been studying for Italy since 1994. A good recipe for all, for citizens who pay less taxes, for companies with more profits and more resources, for more jobs, for higher per capita incomes and also for the state accounts which – as I have seen – are improving”, he points out. .paul / buck / int 14

Participate in:

























