Footballers dancing at the pole: TSV Großsteinberg promotes community spirit

Grossteinberg. For the footballers of TSV Großsteinberg, it was practically a mixture of creative training and a very welcome men’s evening. Kickers cheated from Moldental a few days ago and underwent a previously unknown training session. Ads

Pole dancing is now a fitness trend, and a somewhat different form of dance and sport has its origins in the USA and Australia. Body awareness and self-confidence shall be enhanced on permanently installed or freely hung poles. Player Max Bros started the whole story: “We went to Leipzig with a mixture of the first and second teams and were very curious to try something new. I think it was a good start to the weekend and everyone who participated in it was a lot of fun.”

Christian Holitzek, Head of TSV, also listened to the trip to the trade fair city with great interest and a big smile: “After all, these activities are very useful for feeling connected. And from a purely mathematical point of view, it shouldn’t have hurt any of the boys either. Thank you very much. For Max on the organization, he is always available for such things and also negotiates friendly matches. We spread the various tasks in the club on several shoulders, after all, this is what it should be.”

Pole dance has been used in circuses for some time in art performances, and dance schools have long jumped on this bandwagon, sometimes even in combination with striptease. However, footballers from the Parthenstein area do not want to completely undress in the future, instead wanting to regularly make their opponents really naked. See also Anthony McFarland is inactive to Stellarians at Week 14 in Buffalo