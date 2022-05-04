Football – World Cup Qualifiers: The stadium with a fixed German group opponent – Sports

Doha (AFP) – Germany’s third World Cup opponent will be decided in the match between Costa Rica and New Zealand at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar’s Al Rayyan on June 14.

FIFA has announced the qualifying place for the last two places in the World Cup Finals. On June 13, Australia or the United Arab Emirates will meet Peru for their first two intercontinental matches on the field, followed by Costa Rica and New Zealand the next day.

The winner of this match goes to Group E with Germany, Spain and Japan. The winner of the previous match moves to Group D with defending champions France, Denmark and Tunisia.

Only Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium was opened in December 2020 and is the stadium of Al Rayyan Sports Club. The FIFA statement said it features modern cooling technology that will ensure comfortable conditions for teams and fans during the hottest months of the year. At the World Cup Finals in November and December this year, six group matches and the Round of 16 will take place at the 40,000-seater stadium.

