Football – Women’s World Cup 2023: Group Draw on October 22 – Sports

Berlin (dpa) – FIFA has announced that the preliminary round groups for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will take place in Auckland on October 22.

The Opening Ceremony and Opening Match of the Ninth Women’s World Cup will take place in the New Zealand metropolis on July 20, 2023. The final will take place in Sydney on August 20, 2023.

The eight preliminary round groups will now be decided with 32 participating national teams. The drawn group decides whether to play in Australia or New Zealand. In the 2019 World Cup in France, where the USA beat Holland 2-0 in the final, only 24 teams took part.

The biggest single event in women’s sport

“Preparations are underway in Australia and New Zealand for the biggest singles event in women’s sport. The tournament has huge potential to inspire more girls and women to take part in football,” said FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

France, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, China, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Vietnam have already qualified, along with hosts Australia and New Zealand. The German national team missed the early World Cup in mid-April due to the surprise defeat in Serbia. Before the finals in Turkey and Bulgaria in September, the Women’s Federation had a three-point lead over Serbia. Only the first in the group qualifies directly, the second must go to the playoffs.

The World Cup qualifiers will enter the decisive phase in the coming months. Teams from Africa, Central and North America, South America and Oceania will play for the World Cup ticket in their respective associations’ qualifying campaigns from July to October. The last three places will be awarded in a play-off tournament involving ten teams.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220513-99-268943 / 2