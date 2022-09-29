Football: The Danish World Cup shirt is causing trouble

A transparent dialogue was held with the Danish Football Association (DBU), according to the Organizing Committee (OK), which noted “important reforms” and the improvement of living conditions for workers in Qatar. “We absolutely refuse to underestimate our true commitment to protecting the health and safety of the 30,000 workers who have built World Cup stadiums and other tournament projects,” an OC spokesperson said.

The new Danes shirts are red, white or all black. Group resource and union symbols are printed on the T-shirts, but do not vary in color. The “mourning color” was deliberately chosen for the black shirt because it fits “perfectly” with the occasion.

APA / AFP / Ritzau Scanpix / Mads Claus Rasmussen



“We do not want to be visible during this tournament that has claimed thousands of lives. We fully support the Danish national team, but this does not mean supporting Qatar as the host country,” said the Danish sporting goods maker.

Statement on the human rights situation in Qatar

The measure aims to issue a “statement” about the state of human rights in Qatar and the treatment of migrant workers who built World Cup stadiums in the country, which has also been heavily criticized. Denmark, which reached the World Cup semi-finals, is competing in its World Cup preliminary round matches in Group D, the world champions France, Tunisia and Australia.