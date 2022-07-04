Football – President of the Federation: “Women’s football is at the top of the agenda” – Sports

London (AFP) – Bernd Neuendorf, president of the German Football Association, is hoping to get much-needed support in women’s and girls’ football from the European Championships in England.

“Overall, we have to improve there,” said the 60-year-old German. “Of course I hope the big tournaments, like the ones that are coming now, will give a boost to the community and make progress there.” News agency.

offspring problem

The German Football Association has for years been plagued by youth problems in the female field. The national team missed the 2019 World Cup quarter-finals. In the German Bundesliga, the average attendance is still less than 1,000 people, while other major European leagues are making great strides across the board.

“Women’s football is high on my agenda. It should be,” Neundorf emphasized. “Although we have good numbers in football in general, you have to say we can use more players in women’s and girls’ football. Significantly more girls in particular, but also referees and coaches.”

The new DFB coach will also be present at the start of the European Women’s Championship in Germany on July 8 (21.00 CET / ZDF) in London – Brentford vs Denmark. Other contenders in the preliminary round for national coach Martina Voss Tecklenburg are Spain (12 July) and Finland (16 July).

more clarity

“It’s important that women’s football becomes more visible,” Neuendorf said. “Our goal is to bring the 2027 World Cup to Germany. I will work hard to achieve that.” The German Football Association (DFB) is teaming up with Belgium and the Netherlands for the title fights. The next World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

The German federation was not able to use the World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007 as well as the Olympic victory in 2016 to make a decisive breakthrough. The impact of the World Cup at home in 2011.

Women’s Football Strategy FF27

The German Football Association has lost half of the girls’ teams since 2010. This was confirmed by representatives of the German Football Association at the presentation of the “Strategy for Women in Football FF27” in Frankfurt/Main. The federation wants to counter the negative trend, for example between spectators in the German Bundesliga and the national team, with ambitious goals.

“We really have to step on the gas now,” said Doris Fitchen, general coordinator and head of the Women in Football Project. The term “FF” in the 34-page strategy paper also stands for “Fast forward”, the 27 for the time target for many actions and the 2027 World Cup. The German Football Association has applied for this along with Belgium and the Netherlands.

By then, the German Football Association wants to increase the number of female footballers, referees and coaches by 25 percent. Media coverage of women’s football across all platforms should multiply.

According to new federation vice-president Sabine Mamitzsch, the German Football Association is putting the project “a really big exclamation point” in time for the European Championship in England, which begins on Wednesday. According to former national player Fitchen, the federations also want support in “developing their own women’s soccer strategies”.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220703-99-896027 / 4