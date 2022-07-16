Football – “Picture”: Lewandowski’s move to Barcelona is fixed – Sports

Munich (AFP) – Robert Lewandowski’s time at Bayern Munich has ended, according to information from “Bild”, and it was agreed to move to FC Barcelona. The newspaper reported this without citing sources.

Accordingly, the German record champion has agreed with the Catalan team a transfer fee of 45 million euros and up to five million euros in bonuses. At Barcelona, ​​the Poland international will get a four-year contract until 2026.

For a long time, the leadership around CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic insisted on fulfilling the contract. But now the Munich team is letting its top scorer go.

Departure has been imminent for a long time

Departure became clearer. Lewandowski himself had forced himself to leave Munich in clearer words than ever. Since then, the initially polite request to leave the club gave way to an unequivocal request. “My story with Bayern Munich is over. After everything that has happened in the past few months, I can’t imagine more good cooperation,” said the 33-year-old, as he tried to urge his employer to release him. Recently, calm returned between the two parties.

He had confirmed Lewandowski’s whereabouts by announcing “Pasta” at the championship celebration in mid-May. But after the latest developments, the Munich team thought differently.

Friday morning’s training session was Lewandowski’s last in a Bayern shirt at the moment. As national player Serge Gnabry is about to extend his contract, the number nine player’s time is up and there will be no joint attack with new signing Sadio Mane.

Lewandowski is said to be on a US tour with Barcelona

And the sports portal “Sportbuzzer” had already reported on Friday that the 33-year-old would not take part in this Saturday’s Munich team show at the Allianz Arena. The scorer is also not on the week-long trip to the United States, which the German soccer champions start on Monday. Instead of going to Washington with Bayern Munich, after completing all the official procedures, you should go to Miami with FC Barcelona on Sunday, Bild newspaper reported. The Catalans are also on tour in the United States.

The seven-time Bundesliga top scorer, who in his opinion complained of a lack of appreciation, moved from Borussia Dortmund to Sabiner Strasse on a free transfer in the summer of 2014. There he was a German champion every year. He won the Champions League once with an FCB shirt and the DFB Cup three times – he also set several goal records. In the 2020/21 season, Lewandowski improved on the record of Gerd Muller, considered “eternal” for nearly half a century, scoring 41 goals in one season. After Erling Haaland, who moved from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City in the English Premier League, the Bundesliga lost its biggest star.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220716-99-42176 / 3