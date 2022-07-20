Football – Lewandowski stands in the United States in the Barcelona shirt – sport

BERLIN (dpa) – In a good mood, Robert Lewandowski made his first public appearance in his new FC Barcelona shirt during his trip to North America.

“I am very happy to be here. It was very hard work to come to Barcelona, ​​but in the end I am here,” the world footballer said in his presentation under the bright Miami sun. He is happy to be part of this great club with an extraordinary history. “We have big plans, we have a lot of potential and quality in the team and we want to win titles,” said the Poland international.

The 33-year-old traveled to his new team in Miami at the weekend from Munich via Mallorca after Bayern Munich and Barcelona reached an agreement. “I hope to train with the team quickly and be ready for the next match,” the world footballer said. The star striker can make his first match for the Catalan team against his arch-rivals Real Madrid from all places. The match will take place on July 23 in Paradise near Las Vegas, Nevada. Even without Lewandowski, Barcelona won the first game of their North American trip the day before against Inter Miami 6-0.

“It’s a new challenge for me, I’m still hungry and I want to score a lot of goals,” said the Bundesliga’s top scorer, who briefly introduced himself in Spanish at the start of his speech.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220720-99-96914 / 2