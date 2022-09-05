Football – goalkeeper Schulte celebrates the return in the selection of the German Football Association – Sport

Plovdiv (dpa) – After more than three years, goalkeeper Almoth Schulte celebrated her return as the DFB selection for the German Women’s World Cup Final Qualifier against Bulgaria on September 6 (6:30pm/one).

“If she was healthy, she would definitely play,” said national team coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. The German FA squad has already secured tickets for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. So Vos-Tecklenburg wants to rotate a lot in the match in Plovdiv and use all the players who “have not played much yet”.

Added value as a person and as a player as a team

Schulte played her last international match on June 29, 2019 in the World Cup quarter-final against Sweden. In 2020, the 31-year-old got a baby break due to the birth of her twins. At this year’s European Championships, it was second to Merle Frohms and was not used. At her new club in Los Angeles, Angel City, the former first choice goalkeeper of the German Football Association, is currently only on the bench.

“We want to take the chance that Almoth can finally play for us. EM was not what I imagined for it. But it gives us added value in all areas as a person and as a team player,” Vos-Tecklenburg praised the experienced goalkeeper. “We want to give Almoth the support it deserves and that does justice to its standing.” .

