Football – German FA goalkeeper Schulte is still waiting for his debut in the United States – Sports

Schulte, the goalkeeper of the German Football Association, is still waiting for her debut in the United States

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Soccer goalkeeper Almoth Schulte has to wait for her MLS debut in the Women’s National Soccer League (NWSL). When their new team Angel City FC drew 1-1 (0-0) at Kansas City Current, Schulte was once again only off the bench.

Current Angel City goalkeeper Didi Harakic put in a solid performance against Kansas City with several saves. Only Lo’eau LaBonta managed to beat Haracic with a converted penalty kick (82). Previously, Cary Rocaro put the visiting team in the lead with the first shot of the Los Angeles team on goal (78).

Schulte moved from Wolfsburg VFL to Los Angeles in the summer. Farewell, the 31-year-old celebrated the league and cup double in Germany. At the European Championships in July, Schulte reached the final with the German national team, but did not participate in the tournament.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220820-99-455867 / 2