Football – France: Koeman is suspended, but he may be in the squad – Sport

Concussion (dpa) – A short moment of shock for Bayern Munich: Media reports said that Frenchman Kingsley Coman did not participate in the secret training of the French team after a short warm-up period on Thursday evening.

The winger, who came on as a substitute in the 4-1 win over Australia, should not deal with acute problems, but with stress management due to persistent adductor problems. He is expected to be in the squad for Saturday’s Group B match against Denmark (5:00pm CET/ARD and MagentaTV). Koeman’s compatriot Lucas Hernandez (cruciate ligament rupture) was out longer.

Rumors about Benjamin Pavard

In addition, French media reported that Bayern Munich player Benjamin Pavard could lose his place at right-back in the match against Denmark. National coach Didier Deschamps did not approve of his tactical performance against Australia, and striker Ousmane Dembele complained of a lack of support. Deschamps did not specifically comment on this. And a reporter at the press conference responded: “We allowed four chances against Australia. You could say that’s too many. You could also speculate if we need to change something on the left or right. Decision.”

Curious: If there were three Bayern players behind in the first game against Australia in Hernandez, Pavard and Dayot Upicano, none of them would be left on Saturday. It is likely that Upamecano or former Leipziger player Ibrahima Konaté will have to make room in central defense in favor of Raphael Varane, who has finally recovered. “He’s fit and ready for tomorrow,” said captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. “He brings composure and experience to the team, and is a leader both on and off the field.” However, Deschamps explained that Varane could theoretically have played against Australia, but decided against it.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 221125-99-658044/2