Football – Bill and Chiellini take part in USA debut: ‘Unbelievable feeling’ – sport

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Welsh soccer star Gareth Bale certainly could not have imagined his MLS debut for LA Football Club to be so sweaty.

“The high humidity was very difficult, even during the warm-up period. I’m not used to that and you don’t see the heat on the TV,” the forward said after his new team’s 2-1 win over Nashville SC.

The five-time Champions League winner, who was under contract with Spanish champions Real Madrid from 2013 until last season, came in the 72nd minute. However, the 33-year-old was unable to identify any major accents. However, like Italy defense legend Giorgio Chiellini (37), who started and was substituted in the 60th minute, Bale was delighted with his US debut.

“It was an unbelievable feeling,” Bale told the club’s announcer. “I was itching in the first half.” “Once I was on the bench I wanted to try to get ahead and help the team.” Christian Arango scored the goals of his team (27th minute) and Jose Cifuentes (46th). The German Hani Mokhtar (43. / Fulifmeter) scored the equalizer for Nashville.

