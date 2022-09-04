Football – Bayern Munich begins the second leg of the USA tour – sport

Washington (AFP) – Bayern Munich has begun the second phase of its journey to the United States. On Friday afternoon (local time), coach Julian Nagelsmann’s superstar squad will travel from Washington DC to Green Bay, where the second and final game of the pre-season will take place.

Manchester City champions will ask former Munich coach Pep Guardiola more Bayern on the night of July 24 (1:00am CET) than DC United in a 6-2 win in Washington.

Newcomer Sadio Mane will no longer be around, who will not return to the USA after leaving to compete for the Best African Footballer of the Year award in Morocco. The 30-year-old Senegalese defeated former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and national teammate Edward Mendy (Chelsea) at a gala in Rabat on Thursday.

CEO Oliver Kahn said: “We are very pleased with the award for Sadio Mane. In its long history, Bayern Munich has never been the best African player in their ranks.” “It is a special honor for our club.”

“It is important to have the will to win”

Even without Mane, who won the African Cup with his Munich teammate Bona Sarr in February, Munich wants to get ready to start the competitive match a week later with a win over City.

“It’s important to have the will to win,” Nagelsmann said of one of the goals of the preparations. After changing the entire team during the test break in Washington and distributing playing time a lot, he announced a different approach to the city match. “Maybe some of the decisions will become clearer,” Nagelsmann, 35, said on match day. “But it will not be the final decision of the Super Cup.”

On July 30, the German champions from Munich will compete in the Super Cup with cup winner RB Leipzig. Six days later, Bayern Munich started the new Bundesliga season with European champions Eintracht Frankfurt.

