Football – ‘Awesome’: Australia coach eyes Eriksen – Sport

Al Wakrah (dpa) – Australia coach Graham Arnold is looking forward to facing Danish star midfielder Christian Eriksen in their World Cup final group match on Wednesday (4pm/MagentaTV).

“It’s great that he’s here,” said the 59-year-old. “And it’s really nice that we’re playing against him.”

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during the group stage match against Finland last year. Then he continued his career with a pacemaker. In the summer, the 30-year-old was signed by the English record champions Manchester United. “Fantastic” and “inspiring” was Eriksen’s way back, said Australia coach Arnold. It showed what a strong personality and great personality he was.

Australia’s striker Matthew Leckie was also positive about Eriksen. “A great player, a great captain” is Denmark’s midfield manager. And he’s had a “fantastic career” so far, according to the former professional Bundesliga player.

Australia could reach the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time in 16 years with victory over Denmark on Wednesday. A draw might be enough for the Australian team.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 221129-99-708023/2