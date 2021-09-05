Flu outbreak and vaccine delays in the UK worrying

London.

one of the main suppliers from Serum against flu employment United kingdom This Saturday warned that deliveries They can try it Delay Up to two weeks result lack of drivers of trucks.

In a statement that raised concerns about the potential size of outbreak from ache Who is this winterAnd Seqirus blamed Hassle subordinate distribution employment England And sitting To ‘related unexpected challenges Delay in a Transportation from goods on the highway.”

The vaccine manufacturer stated that it was “working hard to resolve the delay and allow customers to reschedule their influenza vaccination appointments.”

Although the severity of flu outbreaks varies each year, there are fears that the lockdown enacted last year to combat the coronavirus pandemic could make Britain’s population more vulnerable in the coming months.

Obviously, flu vaccination is really important this year, and the reason why it’s so important is because of the shutdown we had very low levels of flu circulation last winter,” said Anthony Harnden, professor at the University of Oxford and Vice Chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization. , which advises the British government on the vaccination campaign.

“We know that when there was a low flu prevalence in the last year, there are often higher rates of infection the following year, so it is very likely that we will have a high rate of flu this year,” Harden told the BBC.

dangerous effect

Richard Vautry, chair of the British Medical Association’s GPs committee, said any shortages of flu vaccines would likely affect a “significant proportion” of local practice, and warned of a “serious impact” on clinicians in bed and patients.

Free flu vaccines will be available to more than 35 million people this winter, including all high school students, according to the government.

Companies from a variety of industries have reported delivery disruptions due to a shortage of truck drivers, which has been attributed to a number of factors.

One of the main reasons is the return of drivers from EU countries to the continent as a result of the UK leaving the EU and the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the many companies struggling to maintain stock levels are bar company JD Wetherspoon, whose founder was an avid Brexiter, and fast food chains KFC, McDonald’s and Nando’s.

