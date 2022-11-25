Flossie, the oldest cat in the world, is almost 27 years old

The Transportation Security Administration discovers a cat inside a suitcase at the airport 0:48

(CNN) – Flossi, at the age of 27, is the equivalent of a Senori being 120 human years, according to Guinness World RecordsThe oldest living cat in the world has been crowned.

The brown and black British cat received official Guinness World Records recognition Thursday at a record lifespan of 26 years, 329 days, according to a press release. Although she has poor eyesight and deafness, she is in good health.

“I knew all along that Flossie was a special cat, but I never imagined I would be sharing my home with a world record holder,” said Vicky Green, who adopted her after an elderly pet was given to Cat UK. Charitable Cat Protection Society in August.

“She is so loving and playful, especially when you remember her age. I am so proud that the Cat Safeguarding Program has made me compatible with such an amazing cat.”

Flossie has been living in many homes since she used to live in a house Stray kitten Near Merseyside Hospital in Liverpool, northwest England, in the early months of his life in 1995.

She was adopted by a hospital worker, and lived with her for 10 years before her owner died. Flossie was taken care of by her late owner’s sister. After 14 years, its second owner passed away. She then stayed with her second owner’s son for three years, before being entrusted to the Cat Protection Volunteers.

It was then that word began to spread of his amazing era and began the journey of confirming his record.

“We were shocked to see that Flossie’s veterinary records showed that she was 27,” said Naomi Rosling, the charity’s chapter coordinator, in the statement.

Most cat owners would prefer to adopt a younger cat, as older animals live out their last days in shelters, according to the statement.

“I’ve always wanted to give older cats a comfortable last life,” said Green, who hopes Flossie’s story will encourage potential cat owners to provide sanctuary for older pets.

The oldest cat ever, Crème Puff, has just turned 38 years and three days old. He died on August 6, 2005.

The former oldest surviving dog, Pebbles, died on October 3, five months before the fox terrier’s 23rd birthday. Gino Wolf, who lives with his owner in Los Angeles, is the current record holder at 22 years, 2 months.