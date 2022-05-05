Florida residents to end Walt Disney World’s self-government

Three Central Florida residents sued the state over the enactment of the latest law dissolving the special zone that allows it Mondo de Walt Disney The Autonomya measure that, according to the plaintiffs, assumed “significant harm to taxpayers”.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court by population According to the site, Michael Voronda, Edward Voronda and Vivian Gorsky Limit.

He argues that the law should be declared unconstitutional because it violates constitutional rights taxpayers and causing them “serious harm”, picked up by the WKMG TV channel.

last April, high camera The state approved a bill repealing six special areas created in 1967, among them the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), where they operate Disney With the control of public and emergency services, firefighters have access to bonds for infrastructure projects.

But a group of state legislators Florida He warned that dissolving this special area would lead to the highest increases in property taxes in Orange and Osceola, the two counties in which the popular theme park complex is located.

The lawsuit cites reports claiming this Governments Locals will have to accommodate religion Between $1 billion and $2 billion in bonds from RCID, along with the cost of a contract Public servicesHe added that other infrastructure and services are provided in this area.

All of this could mean “higher taxes for county residents,” which the lawsuit says is a “violation of the Florida Taxpayer Rights Act.”

Florida Governor, Ron DeSantisexpressly signed this law passed by the legislature which revokes this prerogative of self-governance of Disney.

The Walt Disney World Orlando Since 1967 it has had the category of Special Zone, an autonomous system that has allowed it to grow to include six amusement parks, a sports center, a huge shopping mall, 25 hotels, its own police, fire department and about 80 thousand employees.

With information from EFE