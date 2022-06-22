Florence Pugh in the Netflix series based on Steinbeck’s novel

The new adaptation bears the signature of Zoe Kazan, the grandson of the director who directed the film in 1955 based on the same work.

Not only little Women. Florence Boge The protagonist will be from another adaptation of the classics of American literature, Eden Valley (Originally East of Aden) From John Steinbeck. Novel by the second Nobel Prize winner LimitA miniseries will now be in development Netflix.

Eden Valley: The first details of the Netflix mini-series

The series will be written and produced by the writer and actress Zoe Kazangrandson of Elia Kazan who directed Movie Adapted from the same novel in 1955. Like the book, the drama will follow several generations of a family, the Trasks, who live in Salinas Valley, California. In the cinema, the film saw the appearance of James Dean, was chosen for the role of protagonist Cal Trask. However, in this new mod, Florence Poe will play Cathy Ames, a character played by Joe Van Fleet in the movie.

“I fell in love Eden Valley When I first read it, when I was a teenager, Zoe Kazan said in a statement. Since then, adapting Steinbeck’s novel – the great and expansive story of three generations – has been my dream. More than anything, I have wanted to give full expression to the novel’s surprising and unique anti-heroine, Kathy Ames. Florence Pugh is the Cathy of our dreams; I can’t imagine A much more exciting actor to bring this character to life.”

Florence Pugh, where we saw her recently

Florence Pugh is known to Marvel fans as Yelena Belova (Natasha Romanov’s adopted sister Black Widow), a role that he reprized a few months ago also in the Disney + series hook. She was, with Alexander Skarsgård, the heroine of the thriller series tambourine, based on the novel by John Le Carré. We remember among his works on the big screen Midsmar And the little Women; In the latter film, she played Amy Marsh, a role that earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. We’ll see her in the movie soon Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan, and according to rumors, she has been chosen for the role of Princess Erolan in the sequel dunes.