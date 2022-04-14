Floods cause 306 deaths and material losses in South Africa – Juventud Rebelde

Pretoria, April 14 – Powerful storms and floods that hit South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province over the past week have already caused 306 deaths and numerous property losses, according to the latest report from local authorities.

The impact of the meteorological phenomenon has been classified as a regional disaster according to the country’s legislation, as announced by the county’s Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

The Chief Minister of the Territory, Zhal Zikalala, endorsed this statement and said that this requires state agencies to release relevant funds for recovery.

During his tour of local communities, Zykala offered his condolences to the relatives of the dead and promised government support for those who lost their homes.

In light of what is happening, the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, said: “This situation calls on us to unite as a nation and to provide assistance to those most in need of our attention and support,” I quote from Telesur.

In turn, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned residents that storms may continue into the end of next week, so they should stay indoors to avoid further loss of life.

SAWS Specialist Kgolofelo Mahlangu explained that risks remain due to deteriorating roads, local flooding and, above all, due to forecasts of heavy rain at the end of the week.

Some areas remain without electricity or water service with road access obstructed. Such damages will represent millions of losses for the country.