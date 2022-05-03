Flexible work room – Grenzach-Wyhlen

A co-working space will be established in Grenzach-Wyhlen / Networking should also be around regional development.

. The dual community has come a long way with its desire to create a co-working space. After the inaugural online workshop in March drew much attention, more than 20 participants in a second joint workshop outlined their thoughts on what the Grenzach-Wyhlen co-working space could look like.

At the start of the workshop, Daniel Tustel of the Southwest Economic Zone and Harald Amelong of the CoWorkLand co-working space once again outlined the advantages of a co-working space. Such a space not only provides flexible workplaces but also represents a whole new attitude to life that can benefit all involved. In this context, Daniel Tustel once again emphasized that communication through co-working spaces is about regional development. The “Black Forest Future Project” aims to build bridges from knowledge-based urban areas to rural areas.

Then coordinator Julie Beeman of CoWorkLand tried to figure out how to design a co-working space for Grenzach-Wyhlen. Additionally, she wanted to know from the participants what influences could emerge from the co-working space, at best in five years in Grenzach-Wyhlen. Insights and concrete ideas were then developed into the teamwork, which was also followed by Mayor Tobias Benz and business developer Silk d’Aubert, initiator of the joint venture, with great interest.

Ideas ranged from a flexible space with high-tech equipment and playrooms for kids and adults to virtual reality goggles and efficient community management that should take care of the co-working space.

In the end, it became clear that many of the suggestions would be easy to implement and that the participants positioned themselves in favor of creating a co-working space in the community. A potential location has not been definitively clarified. Business promoter Silk d’Oper said when asked about a purpose-built space that could be rented or set up in a container. Mayor Tobias Benz explained that the office pavilion in the charging station area is under discussion, but still has to be built. But the co-working space concept will be developed first, as in another workshop planned for July.

