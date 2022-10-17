Flag – Radolfzell on Lake Constance – Parrots and people squabbling over trash cans – Wikipedia.

SYDNEY / CONSTANCE (DPA) – Trash cans have become a point of contention between cockatoos and Sydney residents. The sulfur-headed cockatoo has developed a sophisticated technology for opening plastic trash can lids with its beak and feet, a research team led by Barbara Clamp of the Max Planck Institute for Animal Behavior in Konstanz reports in the journal Current Biology.

Since they distribute trash in residential areas while searching in bins, residents always try to keep birds away with new tricks. In one survey, 61 percent of about 170 participants said they resorted to more and more drastic measures over time — because the birds, in turn, come up with new ideas every time. Soon, the rubber snakes on the chests no longer frightened the cockatoos, and even heavy objects like stones on the covers did not prevent the birds from achieving their goal for a long time.

“The stones seem to be working for a while, but the cockatoos have become very smart,” a local resident was quoted as saying. The birds raised the snags at the edge of the cap with their heads or beaks, thus freeing themselves again. Mankind’s latest – and still effective – idea: shoes or plastic bottles are placed in the hinges so that the lids can no longer be opened. To be on the safe side, some residents have also attached heavy objects, such as filled water bottles, to the lids with cable ties.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220913-99-736888 / 3