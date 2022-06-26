Fixed Income PGIM Enhances Sector Analysis and Macroeconomic Prospects from FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. PGIM fixed income boosts sector analysis and macroeconomic outlook



Dalip Singh, former US Deputy National Security Adviser, is the new chief global economist

PGIM set fixed income Dalip Singh As Chief Global Economist and Head of Global Macroeconomic Research, effective June 21, 2022. Singh joins PGIM Fixed Income after his experiences in White HouseHe served as Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council. In this capacity, he was President Biden’s principal international economic advisor, leading policy formulation at the crossroads of the economy and national security. During his tenure, Singh developed a file Financial and tax policy and define US economic strategy with China.

The director also had a role in the G7

Singh also represents President Al G7, G20, APEC. Before joining the administration BidenSingh was Executive Vice President and Head of Markets Group at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where he led a team of nearly 600 resource persons who oversaw the entire enterprise portfolio during the most severe phase of the pandemic. From 2011 to 2017, he worked in Treasury Department from the United States as Acting Assistant Secretary for Financial Markets and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Europe and Eurasia. Prior to taking up his position at the Treasury, Singh worked in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:)With a focus on interest rates and US currency markets…

