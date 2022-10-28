Fishing: shameless cheating in US championships – SPORTMIX

At a tournament in the USA, two professional hunters made a particularly brazen attempt to make big money in prizes. The duo quickly stuffed their catch with extra weights. The discovery caused a lot of trouble.

It was the rowdy scenes that caused a stir at a fishing tournament in Cleveland, USA on Friday. “We have weights in the fish,” shouted Jason Fisher, promoter of the local Lake Erie Whale Trail Championships. Suddenly the others present gathered around him. Insults alternated with loud inquiries.

She was targeting Chase Kominsky and Jake Runyon. The two fishermen submitted five fish for evaluation. The scales showed almost 34 pounds (about 15.5 kilograms) in the end – with that result they would have won and would have received a prize money of US$30,000, an amount that is by no means unusual in the fishing scene.

But Fisher had a bad feeling that the fish’s weight and size did not go together. The knife-cutting test proved that he was right. He took more and more bullet balls from the corpses and presented the excited audience with pre-cut zander slices. Staring at the event, Kominsky and Runyon stuffed their catch to gain weight. They cheated on eight pounds (approximately 3.6 kilograms), Fisher reported to regional television station 19 News.

Duo has been very successful in the past

“Where is your crown now?” It can be heard from a participant on videos posted on social media. “You have a boat, you have thousands of dollars you stole from all of us,” another shouted in the direction of Runyon. In fact, the duo has been very successful in the past. In the Rossford Walleye Roundup in the spring, they won as much prize money as they did in the other three championships on the Lake Erie Walleye Trail this year. It is not clear how much of this may be due to the use of unfair methods. Cominsky and Runyan have not yet commented on the allegations.

Fishermen from Pennsylvania and Ohio have already caught the eye. The team was disqualified from last year’s Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship because one of them failed a lie detector test. This is common because the organizers cannot permanently monitor the fishing area. A test was also held this time, but according to the organizer Fischer, Kominsky and Runyan successfully passed it.

The duo was banned from the tournament after the discovery. The issue now is with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Agency spokesman Stephanie O’Grady said the Wildlife Service will “gather evidence and prepare a report.”[للادعاء]”.

Various cheating opportunities in sport fishing

Meanwhile, Fisher has apologized for the Facebook fishing scene. “I’m sorry I let you down for so long,” he wrote. He was disgusted, but also happy that the case was exposed.

There are many ways to cheat in sport fishing. In addition to the use of weights, baskets containing fish already caught before the start of the tournament are placed and then presented as new catches. According to professional fisherman Ross Robertson, fish are also caught in restricted areas, and the fish is prepared with ice, which also increases weight but leaves no traces when it melts.

