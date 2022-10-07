First Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer – Will Bowser Sing?

The first trailer for “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” has arrived, and with it a little reveal: The wagon will have a music sequence!

During the Nintendo Direct, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment revealed the first trailer for the upcoming Super Mario animation.

As expected, the teaser gives viewers an initial look at the film’s animation style, but little on the plot itself. Of course, the highlight of the trailer is hearing Chris Pratt as the mustacheed Nintendo mascot, which looks a bit like Mario in Super Mario Bros.

The movie also has an official title: Super Mario Bros movie. Below you will find both the original and Italian title.

After more than two decades of Mario being voiced exclusively by Charles Martinet, it’s impressive hearing a different voice come out of his mouth.

Martinet’s voice will still be heard in the film and the actor will continue to voice Mario in future video games. He will be joined by Pratt and Martinet in the film Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Buggy), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Keegan-Michael Key (Todd), Fred Armisen (Eccentric Kong) and Kevin Michael Richardson (Camic) and Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike).

After a failed live adaptation of Mario many years ago, the world’s most famous Italian plumber is about to return to the big screen. Mario will join his friends and foes in a new animated film from Illumination, the studio behind the films despicable me And the disciples.

Even though the first trailer finally came out, there are still a lot of unknowns about the movie.

At New York Comic Con (via IGN), Jack Black spoke about his role as Bowser in Super Mario Bros movie. He gives a small glimpse into his voice for the character as he speaks to the audience and then teases that Bowser might have a musical sequence. It’s not clear if he’ll sing or play an instrument, but Jack Black is a musician after all.

trailer for Super Mario Bros. He offered only a small glimpse of what to expect from this film. It’s possible that by the end of the year, for The Game Awards, we’ll have a new trailer or a glimpse of a scene, especially since at that point there will only be a few months left for a movie to be released. Only time will tell, but the movie seems to have a lot of breadth and will feature all kinds of unexpected moments.

Super Mario Bros movie It will be released on April 6, 2023.

