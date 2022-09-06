First Olympic gold, now the Vuelta: From normal life after…

Anna Kissenhofer, 31, will start at the Vuelta a España on Wednesday and will compete as the Olympic champion on tour for the first time since 2017 serving a professional team. About differential equations, beginnings and sharp increments in continuous PR.

Madrid. Since winning the Olympic gold in Tokyo, everything has changed in Anna Kissenhofer’s life. The 31-year-old mathematician specializing in partial differential equations and employed at the University of Lausanne once relied primarily on her direction and science, but now she’s given her cycling career a new boost. As of today, Kiesenhofer has a real classic spokeswoman waiting for her: she’s participating in the Vuelta, Tour of Spain, for the Soltec professional racing team for the first time.

The eighth women’s edition, held as a simple one-day race when it started in 2015, consists of at least five stages. After a time trial for the team, with a length of 19.9 km, they drive to Madrid via Colindres and Segovia, where the last lap stage takes place.

GEPA . photos

478.3 kilometers across Spain

The field awaits a total of 478.3 km. Unlike the men’s, the women’s Vuelta does not yet have a privileged position, because there are other rounds at the same time.

It’s a professional look, but Kiesenhofer wanted to make it clear on her website that she wasn’t the first to go professional. But she has been there for a long time – thanks to her patrons, for more than a year. Sudden solo rides with rapid acceleration are its strengths, however, some of the increments for communicative questions or PR purposes are still too steep for her.

The fact that she has debuted for a professional team (Loto Soudal) has not been mentioned since 2017. “Signing with Soltec is just an opportunity for me to race the Vuelta. Apart from this race, I will remain a member of the Austrian junior team ‘Team Cookina Graz’,” the Austrian said Lower.

She is the perfect person.

At Vuelta, the overall standings is not an issue for her, “because of the team’s time experience in the first stage,” Kiesenhofer succinctly explained. “I will try to get some good results in the mountain stages.” The mathematician, who lives in Lausanne and comes from Niederkreuzstetten, explained her priorities: “It’s not just the World Tour races that interest me. I take the other races just as seriously.” at the end of the season. “Your participation marks a turning point for the Soltec team,” said coach Marcelino Oliver enthusiastically. “She is the perfect person to lead this challenge, someone who perfectly represents the many sporting and human values ​​this team has always wanted to instill in its members. I admire their work ethic and perseverance. It is a challenge for us!”

Annemiek van Vleuten is the Vuelta favourite. The 39-year-old could also win in Spain after the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France. In Tokyo, her life also changed. The Dutch were clearly considered the golden favourite, and cheered exhaustedly for the supposed victory before the finish line. However, since wireless isn’t allowed in games, I forgot about the Kiesenhofer scrambled up. Since then things have gone completely differently.

(fin)