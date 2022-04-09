Fire against fires, an ancient Aboriginal practice of Australia

Iman Rashidi

Amsterdam, April 9 (EFE). – Photojournalist Matthew Abbott, World Press Photo Graphic of the Year award for strategic bush burning to save forests and prevent potential massive fires, tells Efe that Indigenous Australians are now betting on a “modern application” of this method to prevent “bushfires” in Australia

This technique, known in English as “cold combustion” (low-temperature burning), consists of setting a brush on fire thus eliminating the buildup of what would otherwise be a fuel fueling larger flames.

“We have a lot to learn from the traditional owners in this country, and we need to pay more attention because they have their own knowledge to understand how things work,” says the Australian photographer.

The Nawarddeken people of Australia’s Arnhem Land have practiced this technique for thousands of years and understand fire as a tool to manage their 1.39 million hectares of homeland. Rangers combine traditional knowledge with contemporary techniques to prevent wildfires.

This tradition has become a natural part of caring for the land, while the environment responds “in a very special way to this form of management and this kind of fire,” so it was Abbott’s idea with his report documenting how they manage their landscapes each season of the year and how they use traditional knowledge to manage “a vast expanse of Earth” with the idea of ​​“burning in time.”

As an example, he points out, they should decide the perfect moment to generate this controlled fire: “If the grass is still a little green, and not too dry, it’s not too hot, and there isn’t much wind, then they start shooting at a lower temperature, so that it goes on Little by little, until the animals can escape and the top of the trees does not burn.”

Fire kills weeds “strategically” so that when the season is hotter and drier – which is when there is a greater risk of devastating fires – “a kind of fire barrier is created and the fire can’t advance” and so on. “Preventing massive fires,” which emit far more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than burning at low temperatures.

“Although this knowledge is very traditional and very healthy in this field and has been passed down for many years, what is amazing is that they are happy with the idea of ​​adopting modern technology. They are doing everything they can to use helicopters and digital mapping to see where the burning has been in recent years and where the burning time has been. Other,” Abbott details.

This openness to adopting new technologies is explained by the fact that they “trust a lot in their own knowledge, and are sure to use it, so they see technology as another way to help combat this problem,” which, moreover, has been exacerbated by the global warming that has caused Radical changes in their lands.

“These are very quick changes. Now they are trying to respond and they are under great pressure to take care of this land, which is getting more and more difficult: they have more and more extreme rainy seasons but shorter and very long, dry and hot seasons. It is getting more and more difficult to practice these skills. They see it as a battle,” he adds. to fight.”

For the indigenous people of Tierra de Arnhem, fire is “a part of everything they do” and they use it, not just to tend the land, but in ceremonies, cultural practices or hunting, so that when they leave the trip, as in Abbott’s photo report, they go “for a walk in the bush.” And take this opportunity to teach children, in a kind of transmission of knowledge, how to deal with fire.”

“For them, fire is not something they fear, but they cuddle with it a lot, it’s part of their lives, which is why they strongly encourage children to burn as well,” he says.

This practice has a “very important cultural benefit to society” in general, but also to the indigenous community itself, who “can sell carbon credits because they save on emissions, and hope to fund their own people, which is incredible.” Because it gives them the ability to make their own decisions, and earn a living.”

On the other hand, he adds, in areas of Australia where this tradition is no longer practiced, there is a “big problem” and “large areas of land are not managed or controlled”, adding to other factors such as climate change, seen in the country “fires Destructive causing massive problems, killing billions of animals and unimaginable numbers of trees.” EFE

