Finnish Parliament Sends a Strong Message Roe v. Wade to the “American Sisters”

Women working in the Finnish parliament recently showed their support for American women affected by the recent Supreme Court decision that was overturned. Raw vs. Wade.

On June 24, the US Supreme Court overturned the long-running decision making abortion constitutionally protected by right- and left-wing abortion law to individual states. After the decision, activation laws already in place in some states outlawed abortion entirely, while others restricted access to the procedure. But some states, such as Kentucky and Louisiana, have blocked laws that would have prohibited abortion.

The ruling was divisive with people who took to the streets to protest the decision and the right to abortion for all women.

Now the women of the Finnish parliament have turned to TikTok to convey their thoughts in a group video.

Green Congresswoman Sofia Verta organized the video, shared it with other female politicians, and sent a direct message to all American women.

“Dear American sisters, you are not alone, the Finnish Parliament is with you, and abortion is a human right,” the text reads on the screen. The women were photographed standing strong and silent while standing in line Paris By The Chainsmokers played in the background, with the lyrics: “If we go down, we slide together.”

Verta has been active in politics since 2017 and her ongoing political themes include improving children’s rights, mental health services and animal rights.

Seni Polkinen, political assistant News week That TikTok video was an attempt to show solidarity from around the world – and it seems to have worked, garnering more than 1.7 million views.

“She had the idea of ​​getting some colleagues together for TikTok, and during a busy day working in Parliament we were able to bring together a group of parliamentarians from five different parties. There are certainly more MPs in the Finnish Parliament who support the message – and of all races too. News week.

“Sofia started looking for a way to express her opinion and create an act of solidarity in a message that could have an international reach (especially in the United States),” Polkinin said. “TikTok seems to be the right platform to make this happen. It is great to see the message go so far.”

This is not the first time that Verta has spoken about the right to abortion and is currently working on reforming Finnish national abortion legislation in an effort to improve and modernize it.

Sophia was so shocked when she found out about the extension Raw vs. Wade. The United States is a large country that has a great influence on attitudes around the world. We have continued to see these attacks on the right to abortion elsewhere as well: the situation in countries like Poland and others with restrictions on the right to abortion is worrisome to say the least,” Polkinen said.

“As a member of the Social Affairs and Health Committee, Sophia is working to reform national abortion legislation, so the topic is topical and very important to her in many ways,” Polkinen said. “In Finland, (fortunately) we are updating the legislation in order to improve the autonomy of the body, not limit it. However, unfortunately, even in Finland there are some conservative groups willing to undermine women’s rights. Women’s rights need advocates and supporters more than ever. It’s gone, and that’s what Sophia does through her work in Parliament and committees.”