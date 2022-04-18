Finnish fans infected with Covid-19 after watching a match in Russia

by AFP 06/24/2021 – 3:29 pm



The Finnish authorities expressed their concern this Thursday after discovering nearly a hundred cases of coronavirus in fans who returned to the country after watching a match in the European Football Championship in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The Prime Minister and the health authority responsible for the epidemic, THL, called on Finns who returned to the country after the defeat to Belgium on Monday to get tests.

“It is important that every person (returned from Russia) is tested. Possible cases will be identified in this way and the disease will not be able to spread,” Prime Minister Sanna Marin told Finnish media on the sidelines. European summit in Brussels.

Local authorities near the border between Finland and Russia counted 86 cases in tests carried out at customs centers, with not all tests analyzed.

As a result of saturation and traffic jams caused by the return of about 3,000 fans on Tuesday, Finnish border guards were forced to allow nearly 800 people to enter without being tested, according to local media.

Russia is facing an increase in cases of the delta-type coronavirus, the most contagious, a situation that particularly affects Saint Petersburg, the host city of the European Championship.

In a statement, the THL health authority indicated that people returning after 72 hours should be tested, noting that the infection rate in Saint Petersburg is currently twenty times higher than in Finland.

Finland was excluded from the European Championship after its defeat on Monday night against Belgium (2-0) in Russia.