Theto pick Finland Achieve this Sunday Fourth world champion title Ice hockey team after winning the final of the tournament hosted by Canada, who defended the title, 3-2 thanks to Goal in extra time by Skary Maninen.

Finland joins this crown for those who investigate 1995, 2011 and 2019. Canada, the most successful team in history, was chasing its 28th title.

After the first half without goals, Canada opened the scoring (0-1) per second Thanks Dylan Cousins. In the third and final episode, Mikael Granlund rebalanced the duel and the Canadians took the lead thanks to another Granlund goal and another Joel Jeremiah goal. (3-1).

Finland stands with the Champion’s Cup.

But Canada is again restricted by extension With two goals from Zack Whitecloud and Max Comtoa, the last minute and a half before. 3-3 The match was moved to overtime, In which Maninen became a hero by marking the final 3-4 In the case of the “power game”.

Finland won gold or silver in the last four Grand Slams: gold at the 2019 World Cup, silver in 2021, gold at the Olympics three months ago in Beijing, and now another gold. Goalkeepers Jose Olkenora, Marco Antilla and Ati Ohtama were among the four teams.

Canada has won gold or silver in six of the last seven world championships (except in 2018, where it placed fourth). Gold medal in 2015, 2016, 2021 and silver in 2017, 2019 and 2022. In the bronze medal match, the Czech Republic beat the United States 8-4.