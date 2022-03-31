Finland turns to NATO: 62% vote to join

According to the survey yallthe leading public broadcasting company in Finland62% of adults want their country to join NATOknown as NATO. This number represents a 9-point increase since Yle’s last measurement (53%), at the end of February 2022. In contrast, only 16% said they were against incorporation, and 21% answered “I don’t know.”

Before the Russian invasion Ukrainepublic opinion in Finland She used to be against the country’s membership in the Collective Security Alliance. For example, in the newspaper measurement Helsingin Sanomat In November 2017, the result was reversed: 59% of those surveyed opposed joining NATO22% support incorporation, and 19% do not take a position.

In this regard, the Finnish President said Sully Niinistö Announced this week via Facebook It is he and the Secretary-General of NATOFormer Norwegian Prime Minister Jens StoltenbergOn Monday, they discussed “the principles and procedures” for accepting new members into the bloc. “security Finland It should be further strengthened. “The ways to do this are being reviewed,” the head of state said at the time.

Hours earlier, Niinisto’s office published a statement with more details about the conversation between the politicians: “President Niinisto thanked the Secretary-General for promoting interaction between the two politicians.” Finland and the NATO over the past month.”

For his part, in a joint conference in early March with a Prime Minister Estonia (NATO member) caja classPrime Minister Finland, Sana MarinThey said that they “began discussing options related to our security (…), in parliament, in various state institutions, and within political parties.” “Although these discussions will be comprehensive, we are moving quickly,” the 36-year-old prime minister explained at the time. as a response, class He said they would strongly support Finland’s integration, if that was the case.

Among the five Nordic countries, there are three founding members of NATO since 1949: Norway, Iceland And the Denmark. Of these, the Danish government has been the most vocal in favor of incorporation into Helsinki. If Finland decides to seek membership in NATO (…) Denmark will, of course, support it very strongly,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters during a visit to Estonia on Wednesday.

