Finland: The road to its first gold in ice hockey – Marka Claro

with the Closing ceremony Beijing 2022 Olympic Games Analyze the various winners of this Olympic event. In this sense, we will take a look at what has been accomplished by Finnish ice hockey team who fulfilled a exceptional performance that made them worthy gold medalthe first in its history.

group stage

Finland located in group c Beside Sweden, Slovakia and Latvia. On Thursday, February 10, Finland participated for the first time in the competition with an A A resounding 6-2 victory over Slovakia. another day, Latvia had no match as they beat it 3-1.The group stage concluded on February 13 with A tight win in overtime over Sweden (4-3). What made them finish? Unbeaten by eight points A product of two wins and one more in overtime, with a goal difference of +7 (13 against and 6 against).

Quarter-finals

The numbers described above caused it to be placed as The second best selection in the tournament (just below the US), and thus advance directly to Quarter-finals. Here they wait for the winner of the reclassification duel between them Switzerland and the Czech Republic. she was The Swiss who faced the Finns with a The overwhelming score: 5-1.

semi-finals

In the semi-final round they faced an old acquaintance, Slovakia that surprised the United States. Although the overwhelming result of the group stage (6-2) was not repeated, Finland beat Slovakia 2-0 They got the silver medal…but this team was looking for more.

last

In the game of gold, you faced Finland Athletes of the Russian Olympic Committee Which, by the way, benefited only in the first period. Finland had to remove the favorites status and come from behind to tie the match (Willie Boca in the second period) and Winning it in third place Thanks to Hannes Bjorninen’s ultimate goal They became the absolute gold medal winners Beijing 2022 Olympics.

