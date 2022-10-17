© Reuters. Finland, the European country that cut its gas consumption the most between January and June



Vienna, 17 October (.). – Between January and June, Finland was the European country that reduced its consumption of natural gas by 45.6% less, while Spain was among the few EU countries that increased this consumption in the first semester, with 6.8% more.

According to a study by the Vienna-based liberal think tank Agenda Austria, European Union countries consumed, on average, 6.2% less gas than they did from 2017 to 2021.

The decrease is attributed, on the one hand, to the mild temperatures recorded last spring which shortened the heating season in many countries.

On the other hand, industries in many European countries were able to significantly reduce their gas consumption, which mostly came from Moscow until the Russian invasion of Ukraine last February.

“Especially in the context of the uncertain supply situation next year, every kilowatt-hour of gas we don’t need or can replace is worth it,” Jan Kluge, economist at Austria’s Agenda, said in a statement.

The study, which is based on data from the European Union’s statistical office (Eurostat) and special accounts, highlights the good standing of Scandinavian countries, such as Finland and Sweden, that rarely use natural gas for heating or electricity generation.

The expert stressed that “the differences within the European Union are very large in this regard,” noting that in some countries, they have already managed to separate their economic development from gas (such as Sweden); while others failed to reduce their consumption (eg Hungary).

According to the Austria Agenda analysis, the countries that reduced their gas consumption the most after Finland are Latvia (36.8%), Lithuania (21.9%), the Netherlands (21.1%) and Denmark (19.0%).

Germany, the European Union’s main industrial economy, did so by 7.5% through June, while France did so with 5.8% and Italy with just 0.1%.

On the flip side, five European countries have increased, rather than decreased, their gas consumption: Ireland (2.1% more), Spain (6.8%), Malta (8.6%), Slovakia (9.9%) and Greece (11.7%).

EU countries agreed to reduce gas consumption between August 2022 and March 2023 by 15% compared to the average of the previous five winters.