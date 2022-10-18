Finland, the European country that cut its gas consumption the most between January and June

Finland It was between last January and June the European country that drop that it consumption From Gas naturalwith 45.6% less, while Spain It is among the few European Union countries that have increased in chapter onewith 6.8% more.

According to a study conducted by the Center for Liberal Thought Diary Austriaheadquartered in Vienna, and countries European Union (EU) consumed, on average, 6.2% less gas compared to the period from 2017 to 2021.

The decrease is due, on the one hand, to the mild temperatures recorded last spring which in many countries shortened the summer season. heating.

On the other hand, industries in many European countries were able to significantly reduce their gas consumption, which mostly came from Moscow until the Russian invasion of Ukraine last February.

Gas consumption in Finland

“Especially with the uncertain supply situation in the coming year, every kilowatt-hour of gas we don’t need or can’t replace equals gold,” he said in a statement. Jean Klugean economist from Austria calendar.

The study, which is based on data from the European Union Statistical Office (Eurostat) and its own calculations, highlights the good standing of Scandinavia, such as Finland s Swedenwhich hardly uses natural gas for heating or electricity generation.

‘Differences within European Union It is very large in this sense ”, emphasized the expert, who specified that in some countries they have already managed to separate their economic development from Gas (How Sweden); while others fail to reduce their consumption (such as Hungary).

According to the analysis Diary Austriaafter, after FinlandCountries that have reduced their gas consumption the most Latvia (36.8%), Lithuania (21.9%), Countries a little (21.1%) and Denmark (19.0%).

Germany, the main industrial economy in the European Union, did so by 7.5% through June, while France It did so at 5.8% and Italy at just 0.1%.

On the flip side, five European countries have increased rather than decreased their gas consumption: Ireland (2.1% more), Spain (6.8%), beer (8.6%), Slovakia (9.9%) and Greece (11.7%).

EU countries agreed to reduce gas consumption between August 2022 and March 2023 by 15% compared to the average of the previous five winters.