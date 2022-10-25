Finland supports building a fence on the border with Russia

The Finnish government He won the support of all political parties to build a metal fence In the weakest sections of border with RussiaWith the aim of reining in Illegal immigration and the arrival of large numbers of immigrants.

The measure, which he proposed at the outset Finnish border guardsIt was supported by all parliamentary blocs during the consultative meeting held by the executive authority this afternoon, Tuesday, with the leaders of the rest of the political parties.

“It’s about being able to make sure the borders are well protected and being able to anticipate what might happen on them,” he told the press. Finnish Prime Minister, Sana Marine.

Four years of construction

The project, the details of which have not yet been finalized, is considering the construction of a metal fence several meters With concertinas at the top and video surveillance cameras In the border sections, which are considered to be more risky.

Generally, the fence will have the total length between them 130 and 260 kilometerswhich represents between 10 and 20% of the 1,340 km of the border separating Finland and Russia.

Business is expected to continue four years It involves spending Hundreds of millions of eurosAccording to the estimates of the border guards.

Initially, a test section of about three kilometers will be built on the southeastern Finnish border, which is the busiest due to its proximity to Saint Petersburg, at a cost of about Six million euros.

Investing millions of euros

Finland, which has the longest border with Russia in European Union (EU) and the second in Europe (after Ukraine), thus responds to Increased tensions with Moscow as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Based on Finland and Sweden accession process to NATO.

The The Kremlin has repeatedly warned Helsinki that its entry into NATO would have dire consequences, which is why the Finnish government fears that Russia could organize a migration crisis similar to the one that occurred at the border between Poland and Belarus At the end of 2021.

For this reason, the Finnish Executive last July urgently approved a series of Legal reforms That allows it to face the eventual massive arrival of migrants at its borders.

These amendments include a legal provision that allows construction of the fence and other types of border barriers for Increase national security.

Related news

Also include the possibility Temporarily prohibits the right to residence and movement In areas close to the border in exceptional circumstances, for example in the case of a massive influx of migrants.

Likewise, it allows focusing on some specific points on the border Receiving asylum applicationsThis means closing the rest of the border crossings to refugees.