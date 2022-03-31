Finland seeks to hire immigrants due to aging population

Unlike what is repeatedly referred to as The happiest country on the planet with unrivaled standards of living, Finland can be bypassed with people who want to move, but the truth is not, because It is facing an acute shortage of labor in various productive sectors.

The situation generates that the authorities seek to fill the remaining voids by making constant calls not only to their own residents, but also beyond the borders of the European state.

It is now widely recognized We need a huge number of people “To come to the country,” said recruit Sako Tehverayenen of Talented Solutions.

He explained that workers were needed “to help cover the costs of the aging generation.” tehvereinen.

While many Western countries struggle with weak population growth, few feel the effects as strongly as Finland.

What made Finland demand immigrants?

With 39.2 over 65 per 100 people of working age, it is second only to Japan in terms of its elderly population, according to the United Nations, which projects that by 2030 the “older dependency ratio” will rise to 47.5.

The government has warned that the nation has a population of 5.5 million Practically need to double immigration levels to 20,000 or 30,000 annually to maintain public services and cover an imminent pension deficit.

Finland looks like an attractive destination on paper, scoring highly in international comparisons for quality of life, freedom and gender equality, with little to no corruption, crime and pollution.

However, the Anti-immigrant sentiment Reluctance to hire foreigners is also widespread in Western Europe’s more homogeneous society, where the far-right opposition Finns Party regularly finds significant support during elections.

The goal is to make Finland attractive

Charles Matisse, a researcher at the Academy of Finland, said that after years of stagnation, business and government are “now at the tipping point and recognizing the problem” posed by an aging population.

Mattis is one of the experts consulted by the government’s “talent boosting” programme, now in its fourth year, which aims to Make the country more attractive internationallypartly through local employment schemes.

Beneficiaries include healthcare workers from Spain, metal workers from Slovakia, and IT and marine experts from Russia, India and Southeast Asia. But those efforts have been exhausted.

climate, economy and culture; The struggles immigrants face in Finland

In 2013, five of the eight Spanish nurses recruited in the western city of Vaasa left after a few months, Quoting the exorbitant prices in Finlandcold weather, and infamously complex language.

However, Finland has experienced net migration for most of the past decade, with about 15,000 more people arriving than leaving in 2019.

Official statistics show that many of those leaving the country are highly educated.

In the face of the growing shortage of skilled workers in Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)OECD), some Finnish startups are creating a joint job site for foreign talent.

“As you can imagine, this is slow,” Sean Rhoden of Walt Food Delivery said in an email, adding, “We try to make the transportation process as smooth as possible.”

Foreigners’ experience in Finland

The capital’s mayor, Jan Vapafori, said the start-ups “told me they could make anyone in the world come to work for them in Helsinki, as long as they are single”.

But “their husbands still had big problems getting a decent job.”

Many foreigners complain about a General reluctance to acknowledge experience or qualifications abroad, as well as bias against non-Finnish applicants.

Ahmed, one of them, asked to change his name for professional reasons. He is a 42-year-old Briton with many years of experience creating digital products for well-known multinational companies.

However, six months of networking and applying for a job in Helsinki, where he was trying to move for family reasons, proved fruitless.

He said “Even one of the recruits refused to shake my handThat was a defining moment.”

“There has never been a shortage of jobs, Just a lack of mindsaid Ahmed, who during his research in Finland received offers from major companies in Norway, Qatar, the United Kingdom and Germany, and finally began to travel weekly from Helsinki to Dusseldorf.

Recruitment officer Sako Tihverayinen said the shortage was prompting more companies to loosen their insistence on hiring only indigenous Finnish workers.

“And so far many Finnish companies and organizations They are very insistent on using FinnishThey also master it fluently.”

Is it beneficial to be “the happiest country in the world” for the sake of economic stability?

For Helsinki Mayor Jan Favouri, Finland, which for four years was the happiest country in the world in the UN ranking, “did not help as much as we had hoped.”

“If you stop someone on the street in Paris, London, Rome or New York, I still don’t think most people know about us“, He said.

Mayor Vapavuri, whose four-year term ends this summer, has increasingly turned to international PR firms to help raise the city’s profile.

He is optimistic about Finland’s ability to attract talent from Asia in the future, and believes that people’s priorities will change once international mobility returns again after the coronavirus.

He said Helsinki’s strengths, being “safe, practical, reliable and predictable, have gained importance,” adding: “In fact, I think our situation after the pandemic is better than before.”

Umzi