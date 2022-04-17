Finland says ‘very likely’ to join NATO | world | Dr..

On Friday (15/4/2022), the Finnish Foreign Minister, Titi Toborinen, spoke about the great possibility that Finland will submit its candidacy to join NATO, as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It is very likely, but the decision has not yet been made,” the official told Britain’s Sky News. In addition, he stressed that the “vast majority” of Finns “are in favor of joining NATO.”

“The people of Finland have already decided,” he added.

Hours earlier, Russia warned that Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO would have “consequences” for these countries and for European security.

On a visit to Sweden on Wednesday, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said after a parliamentary debate that her country would make a decision on the matter “in a few weeks”.

For the Scandinavian country, which shares a 1,300 km border with Russia, joining the 30 members of the US-led coalition would entail a “much larger” deterrent against an attack by its neighbor, according to a document published on the subject. By the Finnish government two days ago

Income support, which for decades has ranged between 20% and 30%, was 68% in the latest survey released on Monday. Only 12% opposed it.

afp / skynews / rr