Finland – Russia: schedule and where to watch the match Group F.

The European Championship Continue its course and this Wednesday 16 JuneThey will measure their strength Stadium Krestovsky Stadium

Finland And the RussiaIn the match corresponding to F. Groups – Day 2 tournament.





Finland comes into the game after facing Denmark while Russia played its last European Championship match against Belgium. After the match against Russia, Finland will play Belgium. For its part, Russia will play Denmark.





Finland – Russia

Date, time and where to watch Finland – Russia live on TV







Before kick-off at Krestovsky Stadium, Finland occupy Center number 3 From the European Championship standings with 3 points, while Russia occupy Center number 4 From the table with 3 points. Victory, draw or defeat will determine the immediate future of both teams in

European qualification. The game will start at 3:00 PM.

(Four, ARD Das Erste).

So far, in the European Championships Finland has a credit of 1 goals forand 3 Match goals Which means one win, zero draw and two losses. Russia entered the match after scoring two goals and conceding 7, resulting in one win, 0 draws and 2 losses.

So far in the tournament, Finland has 0 wins, 0 draws and 0 losses at home, while Russia has 0 wins, 0 draws and 0 losses away from home.







Finland – Russia

The referee for the match will be Makkelie D.







The La Vanguardia website will also provide the latest news on the match, minute by minute, after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here for the rest of the matches

European Championship matchThe

Finland calendarThe

Russia calendar and the

Euro stats. You can also check out Euro qualification.