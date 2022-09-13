Finland rival Spain in the quarter-finals!

The team led by Tofi defeats Croatia and will be the rival of Spain in the quarter-finals

Scarello’s team beat Lithuania in painful overtime

Finland, led by Toofi, will compete with Spain in the quarter-finals of the European Basketball Championship. Against all odds, the Scandinavian team defeated (94-86). Croatia In the round of sixteen.

On the Finnish side who Did not enter the top eight predictionsmarked by a brutal exhibition for Markkanen, who completed 43 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

In the Croatian, Bogdanovic could not avoid disaster despite having 23 points, one pass and five rebounds. The crossing between Finland and Spain will take place next Tuesday, September 13 at 5:15 pm..