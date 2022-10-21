Finland restricts health workers’ right to strike to ensure basic health care

Eduskunta (Finnish Parliament) Monday accepted the call patient safety law The legal reform promoted by the center-left government in which it wants to ensure basic health care even in the event of a strike by health professionals.

This new law allows regional health authorities to restrict called strikes In those social and health services that are considered essential (intensive care and home care), the ability to compel employees whom they consider necessary to provide basic health care to work.

he is Law It was Urgently processed To deal with several strikes called as of Tuesday in units home care And intensive care in several cities in the country, including Helsinki.

The so-called strikes have their origin in the negotiations to renew the collective agreement for this sector. Meetings between officials of the Department of Public Health, the two main unions in the field, tee and superThe employers’ organization representing municipalities has been stagnant for months. On the one hand, trade union organizations demand a series of Improving pay and work considered by the employer can’t stand it. Faced with the rejection of their proposal, Tehee and Super threatened a massive public health mobilization.

Specifically, unions are demanding, among other improvements, a Unusual salary increase 3.6% annually for the next five years, to which is added the annual increase listed in the applicable agreements, to maintain the purchasing power of health workers. According to the SuPer Guild, their claim It will raise the average basic salary of a hospital nurse by €492s, up to a total of €3,308 per month, and That home care staff at 427 eurosup to 2,633 euros.

Last week, a court Helsinki Preventing intensive care nurses’ strike from happening in hospital areas in Turku, Oulu and Kentucky Hami, by imposing A fine of one million Euros per union for each hospital that went on strike. In the face of the court’s response, the two labor organizations They called off the strike and threaten him Mass resignation of their nurses If this law is passed, it could lead to the collapse of the public health system in a sector severely affected by Lack of qualified personnel.

In the opinion of the unions, the new law assumes Reducing their basic right to strike It does not solve the basic problem: poor salary conditions and an excessive workload for health professionals.

For its part, the Finnish government has avoided interfering in the dispute, claiming that labor disputes are not within its competence, although it justifies legal reform because It is necessary to protect the life and health of citizens from possible strikes.

