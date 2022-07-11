Finland passes law strengthening its border with Russia | Europe update | Dr..

On Thursday (07.07.2022), the Finnish parliament approved a law to strengthen border protection with Russia. The law includes the possibility of erecting barriers and, in special cases, closing access by this route to asylum seekers.

Finland has a 1,300 km border with Russia, which once Helsinki’s accession to NATO is ratified, will become the alliance’s border. The law sparked controversy over its potential conflict with EU asylum rules, but it was quickly speeded up.

Refugees as a form of pressure

There are fears in Finland that Russia may retaliate against the country’s membership in NATO. The law aims, among other things, to prevent the use of refugees to put pressure on the Finnish border, as has already happened on the Belarus-Poland border.

“With this law we are trying to send a message that using people as a tool, as we saw the attempt on the Belarus-Poland-Lithuania border, will not work in Finland,” said MP Ben Zyskowicz. The law opens the possibility of restricting the points at which asylum can be sought and the concentration of applications at a limited number of border crossings.

