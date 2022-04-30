Finland makes history and qualifies for the quarter-finals of the Euro, along with Portugal, Ukraine and Kazakhstan

to choose Finland It was imposed on Friday at a ratio of 1-2 to Slovenia On the third day of the group stage to get a ticket to the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 Futsal in its infancy. Next to, Kazakhstan Beat Italy 4-1 to secure first place in Group B.

In group A, Portugal They beat Ukraine at the minimum (0-1) thanks to a single goal from Zeke (37′), to ensure first position. The Ukrainians will also be in the quarter-finals having finished second after Serbia’s 2-3 win over their host, the Netherlands, in Amsterdam.

The Portuguese national team will see them in the quarter-finals, in exchange for a surprise Finland s Kazakhstan will face Ukraine, The two matches will take place next Monday, January 31 in Amsterdam. The other quarter-final matches that are yet to be decided will be on Tuesday, February 1.

Russia (Group C) and Georgia (Group D) is also seeded and for the remaining two places in the quarter-finals they choose Saturday Spainwho will face the Georgians, and Azerbaijan (Group D) while Croatia, Poland and Slovakia (Group C) will also fight to reach the top eight Europe.

ruthless annihilation of the netherlands

Highlighting the harsh elimination HollandWhich ended in a three-point draw with Ukraine, But with a worse overall goal difference. The hosts left their lead with two goals after the Serbs turned the score (2-3).

With five minutes left in the game, Rajcevich Shot down Happy Buzambo In the area, but to the despair of the audience, he hit the penalty wide. Although back, Serbian It was last in group A, with the same points (3) as Ukraine (II) and Holland (the third).

