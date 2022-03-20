Finland makes a “historic” decision to supply arms to Ukraine

Finland, which is neutral but is a member of the European Union, said on Monday it had made the “historic” decision. arms supply to Ukraine After the Russian invasion.

“Finland will provide military assistance to Ukraine. It is a historic decision for Finland,” Prime Minister Sanna Marin told a news conference.

Defense Minister Antti Kakkonen specified that it would be:

2500 assault rifles

150,000 ammo

1500 grenade launchers

70,000 field stakes

“The change of line for Germany was particularly important,” Kakkonen said.

Germany breached its doctrine, declaring to supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank missile launchers, 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles, 9 howitzers, 14 armored vehicles and 10,000 tons of fuel.

Traditionally, Finland, which has a border of more than 1,300 km with its Russian neighbor, Do not export weapons to conflict areas.

Earlier, the Scandinavian country decided to send flak jackets, helmets and a mobile hospital to Ukraine to support the country against the Russian invasion.