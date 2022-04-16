Finland is the happiest country in the world

FinlandWill be The happiest country in the worldaccording to world happiness reportwhich has been produced for ten years Solutions Network for Sustainable Development.

This is because during past ten yearsmade this detail, through two main ideas: It is possible to measure happiness Or assess life through opinion polls. At the same time, it is possible to identify the main determinants of well-being, as well as explain the lifestyle assessment patterns of different countries of the world.

The above was made based on the opinion of SDSN, a tool that can be used by Countries When developing policies that help development Communities in every nation happiest.

The vote It has been implemented in more than 150 countrieswhich indicates this, according to information from SDSN, where the list was issued Finland It ranks first.

Why Finland?

Characterized by being a nation wide forests s natural lakes. Also, the presence of different locations attracts tourism from other parts of Globalism.

Most people choose this country because it serves as a way to remove all files daily stressbecause it’s also a good place where aurora borealislike him cool weather from summer.

It should be noted that for the fifth year in a row, Finland put in first place as the fifth nation The happiest in the world.