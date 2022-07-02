Finland is shaken by the finals of Tampere Fair 2022

World Padel Tour stepped up For the first time with Finland Tampere Expo 2022. Within three days of the exhibition in Hackametsan Square, The Finnish public experienced the passion and passion of the best racket in the world in the first row.

During these three days of the exhibition, the best players from interchangeable world tour They made the audience shake with both their songs and their performances. pair form before Sofia Araujo and Delphi Priya Reverse Carolina Navarro and Lucia Sainz. The four players were starring in Tampere’s crazy hits. The winners of this meeting will be And Portuguese player Sofia Araujo and Argentine player Delphi Brea. With a double 6-2.

In the men’s final will be measured, Sanyo Gutierrez with Jon Sanz, Reverse ,Koke Nieto and Mario del Castillo. During the duel, different points will be experienced with great emotion. Finally, Madrilenian and Sevillian, Kookie Nieto and Mario del Castillo they made it The victory of the first season of the Padel World Tour in Finland by a difference of 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Tampere Expo 2022 He had three places where those who attended the event had a passion for racquet tennis, had fun and enjoyed the tampere, and it was all on the central court, in the village and in the VIP area.

Thank you Tampere, thank you Finland for the great reception Paddle World Tour. see you soon.